Viktor Zolotov, chief of Russia's National Guard, attends a meeting of President Vladimir Putin with heads of security services in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023.

MOSCOW  - One of President Vladimir Putin's allies said on Tuesday that mutineers from the Wagner mercenary group were able to advance so fast towards Moscow because forces loyal to the state had focused on bolstering the defenses of the capital.

Renegade mercenary Yevgeny Prigozhin said that his fighters marched 780 kilometers in a day to within just 200 kilometers of Moscow on Saturday, in what he said was a "master class" in how the Ukraine war should have been fought by the Russian army.