Russian President Putin takes part in the opening ceremony of the Year of Teacher and Mentor, via video link in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the opening ceremony of the Year of Teacher and Mentor, via video link in Moscow, Russia March 2, 2023.

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

LONDON- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday enabling the state to suspend the directors and shareholders of any companies that fail to meet state defense contracts under conditions of martial law.

The decree would allow the industry ministry to name a new external administrator to take over the running of such companies.