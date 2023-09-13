Russia's President Putin and North Korea's leader Kim meet in Amur region

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un signs the visitors book next to his sister Kim Yo Jong during the visit to the Vostochny Сosmodrome, where he met with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023.

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

MOSCOW/SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit on Wednesday at which they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for the secretive Communist state's satellite program.

Putin showed Kim around Russia's most advanced space rocket launch site in Russia's Far East and discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space. Kim, who arrived by train from North Korea, asked detailed questions about rockets as Putin showed him around the Vostochny Cosmodrome.