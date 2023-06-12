Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends an awarding ceremony in Moscow

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin marked Russia's national day on Monday by appealing to Russians' patriotic pride at what he said was a "difficult time" for the country.

However, speaking at a lavish award-giving ceremony in the Kremlin, Putin made no direct comment on the latest developments in Ukraine, where Kyiv's forces have launched a long-awaited counteroffensive and have retaken several villages in the eastern Donetsk region over the past few days.

