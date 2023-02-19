 Skip to main content
Putin, czar with no empire, needs military victory for his own survival

A woman wears a shirt marked with the Z insignia of Russia’s invading forces in Ukraine during a celebration on Red Square of the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30.  

 for The Washington Post
A mobile military draft office, with banners, video clips on a screen and music to promote enlistment in the Russian army in the center of Volgograd on Feb. 2.  

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin likes to portray himself as a new czar like Peter the Great or Ivan III, the 15th-century grand prince known as the "gatherer of the Russian lands." But Putin's year-long war in Ukraine has failed so far to secure the lands he aims to seize, and, in Russia, there is fear that he is leading his nation into a dark period of strife and stagnation or worse.

Some in the elite also say the Russian leader now desperately needs a military victory to ensure his own survival. "In Russia, loyalty does not exist," said one Russian billionaire.

A tram in Volgograd, Russia, is branded with a Russian army advertisement on Feb. 1.  
A door to a working Soviet-era bunker that is considered a bomb shelter if Russia is attacked, at the House of Culture in the Voroshylovsky district of Volgograd, on Feb. 1.  
Flowers at a newly opened monument to the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin on an embankment of the Volga River by the entrance to the Museum of the Battle of Stalingrad, in Volgograd, Russia, on Feb. 3.  
A huge billboard showing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his quote “How can we win without Stalingrad?” near the Motherland Calls monument, which Putin visited to place flowers, in Volgograd on Feb. 2.  

An error occurred