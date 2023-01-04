Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via video link in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via video link in Moscow, Russia January 4, 2023. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

MOSCOW  - President Vladimir Putin sent a frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles on Wednesday, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.

Russia, China and the United States are in a race to develop hypersonic weapons which are seen as a way to gain an edge over any adversary because of their speeds - above five times the speed of sound - and maneuverability.