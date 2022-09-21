Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address on the conflict with Ukraine, in Moscow, Russia  

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial military mobilization Wednesday to call up as many as 300,000 reservists in a dramatic bid to reverse setbacks in his war on Ukraine, including Russia's recent humiliating retreat in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

In a national address broadcast at 9 a.m. Moscow time, Putin lashed out at the West, backed staged referendums being planned as a precursor to annexation of occupied areas of Ukraine, and hinted ominously that he was ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory - as he defines it.

Impersonators of Soviet leaders Lenin and Stalin speak in central Moscow

