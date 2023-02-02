Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers on the tomb of Soviet Marshal Vasily Chuikov at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex in Volgograd

Russian President Vladimir Putin, accompanied by Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov and Presidential Envoy to the Southern Federal District Vladimir Ustinov, lays flowers on the tomb of Soviet Marshal Vasily Chuikov at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex, as part of commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Stalingrad in the World War Two, in Volgograd, Russia February 2, 2023.  

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

VOLGOGRAD, Russia - President Vladimir Putin evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces at Stalingrad 80 years ago to declare on Thursday that Russia would defeat a Ukraine supposedly in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.

In a fiery speech in Volgograd, known as Stalingrad until 1961, Putin lambasted Germany for helping to arm Ukraine and said, not for the first time, that he was ready to draw on Russia's entire arsenal, which includes nuclear weapons.