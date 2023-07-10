A board promoting service in Wagner group is on display in St Petersburg

An advertising board, which promotes service in Wagner private mercenary group, is on display on the roadside in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2023. A slogan on the board reads: "Accede to the team of victors!" 

 ANTON VAGANOV/REUTERS

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has held Kremlin talks with Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his commanders to discuss the armed mutiny Wagner attempted to mount against the army's top brass, Putin's spokesman said on Monday.

The meeting was first reported by French newspaper Liberation, which said Prigozhin had met Putin and the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, and SVR Foreign Intelligence boss Sergei Naryshkin.