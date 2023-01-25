Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Russian Students Day, in Moscow, Russia January 25, 2023. 

 MAKSIM MISHIN/SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin avoided commenting on Germany's landmark decision on Wednesday to supply tanks to Ukraine during a visit to Moscow State University, instead dispensing career advice to students and fielding questions on other topics.

Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressure from its allies prompted a furious reaction from Russia's foreign ministry and its embassy in Berlin, but the president steered clear of the issue.