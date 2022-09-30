Ukraine

A missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles killed at least 25 people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Friday.  

 Wojciech Grzedzinski/Washington Post

Amid patriotic pageantry hyped up by the fervor of war, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a flagrant violation of international law that stands to escalate and prolong the military conflict in Ukraine, sharpen Moscow's confrontation with the West and add to the Kremlin's growing global isolation.

At a ceremony in the gilded Grand Kremlin Palace, attended by senior political and military officials, members of parliament and even Russian war bloggers, Putin on Friday signed so-called accession treaties to absorb the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Download PDF Seized territories