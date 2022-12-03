KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin is not sincere about peace talks with Ukraine while he is taking the war to a new level of “barbarism” by trying to turn off the lights of civilians, a top U.S. diplomat said on Saturday.

U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland met President Volodymyr Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian officials in Kyiv to show support at a time when Russia is trying to destroy the country’s energy infrastructure.