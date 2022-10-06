Russian President Vladimir Putin attends CIS states leaders' meeting in Saint Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an informal meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) leaders in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Friday. 

 Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Kremlin via REUTERS

KYIV -- Russia's President Vladimir Putin marked his 70th birthday on Friday with little fanfare, amid further signs that key parts of his invasion of Ukraine were unraveling and triggering unprecedented criticism at home.

News programs made only glancing references to the birthday and public events were low-key - in contrast to just a week ago when Putin held a huge concert on Red Square to proclaim the annexation of nearly a fifth of Ukrainian land.