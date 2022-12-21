Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of Defence Ministry Board in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an annual meeting of the Defence Ministry Board in Moscow, Russia, December 21, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said Russia has "no limitations" on military spending for the war in Ukraine, as he urged the army to deliver on his declared goals with the invasion approaching its 11th month.

"The country and government is giving everything that the army asks for - everything," Putin told top military officials at the Defense Ministry's annual meeting in Moscow on Wednesday. "I trust that there will be an appropriate response and the results will be achieved."