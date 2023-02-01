FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Putin and First Deputy Prime Minister Shuvalov attend a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Sochi

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov speak during a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, Russia October 11, 2017.  

 MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia's military must stop the shelling of Russian regions from Ukrainian territory, which he said had left many people homeless or without power.

Putin was addressing a government meeting about restoring destroyed housing and infrastructure in regions of southwest Russia that border Ukraine.