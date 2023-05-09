 Skip to main content
Putin says 'real war' being waged against Russia on lower-key Victory Day

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2023. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS
Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2023.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that a "real war" was being waged against Russia amid muted Victory Day celebrations on Tuesday, with many mass events canceled over security concerns after last week's drone attack on the Kremlin and a looming Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"A real war has once again been waged against our homeland. Today, civilization is at a critical juncture," Putin said at the ceremony marking the end of World War II. "We want to see a future of peace, freedom and stability," added the leader who more than a year ago ordered what he calls "the special military operation" in Ukraine that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Victory Day Parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2023. 

