Russia's President Putin takes part in Valdai discussion club meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during the 19th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow on Thursday.

 REUTERS

LONDON — President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the world faced the most dangerous decade since World War II, accusing what he cast as a declining West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia.

Putin said he had no regrets about sending troops into Ukraine, and accused the West of inciting the war and playing a “dangerous, bloody and dirty” geopolitical game that was sowing chaos across the world.