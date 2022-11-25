Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with mothers of Russian servicemen participating in Russia-Ukraine conflict, outside Moscow

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with mothers of Russian servicemen participating in Russia-Ukraine conflict, ahead of Mother's Day at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 25, 2022. 

LONDON  - President Vladimir Putin on Friday met the mothers of soldiers who had been fighting in Ukraine, telling them that he and the entire Russian leadership shared their suffering.

The war in Ukraine has killed or wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.

