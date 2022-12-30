Russian President Putin attends a news conference in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

When Vladimir Putin visited Minsk last week to discuss deepening cooperation, a sarcastic joke by his host, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, seemed to ring all too true. "The two of us are co-aggressors, the most harmful and toxic people on this planet. We have only one dispute: Who is the bigger one? That's all," Lukashenko said.

As Putin approaches New Year's Eve, the 23d anniversary of his appointment in 1999 as acting Russian president, he appears more isolated than ever.