International military and technical forum Army 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. 

 MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered to expand relations with North Korea, reaching out to his neighbor as the Kremlin scours the globe for weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Putin sent a congratulatory message to North Korea for its Liberation Day holiday on Monday marking the end of Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Although Putin regularly sends messages on the anniversary, this is the first one to be reported in North Korea's state media since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.