FILE PHOTO: International military and technical forum Army 2022

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attend a ceremony opening the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Moscow region, Russia August 15, 2022. 

 MAXIM SHEMETOV/ REUTERS

LONDON - A Russian-installed official in Ukraine on Thursday suggested President Vladimir Putin's defense minister should consider killing himself due to the shame of the defeats in the Ukraine war, an astonishing public insult to Russia's top brass.

After more than seven months of war in Ukraine, Russia's most basic war aims are still not achieved while Russian forces have suffered a series of battlefield defeats in recent months, forcing Putin to announce a partial mobilization.