The remains of a New Hampshire soldier missing since he was killed in the Korean War are heading home to Littleton.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday that U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney, 23, of Littleton, who died during the Korean War, was accounted for on Aug. 23, 2022.
According to information provided by the DPAA, in May, 1951, Sidney was a member of H Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on May 18, after his unit was attacked near Hangye, South Korea.
In 1953, a prisoner of war (POW) who returned during Operation Little Switch reported Sidney had been a prisoner of war and died in July 1951 at Prisoner of War Camp #1.
In the late summer and fall of 1954, during Operation Glory, North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Prisoner of War Camp #1 to the United Nations Command. None were identified as belonging to Sidney, officials said.
One set of remains disinterred from Camp #1 returned during Operation Glory was designated Unknown X-14144 and buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In July 2018, DPAA initiated plans to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the Punchbowl.
In February 2020, the DPAA disinterred Unknown X-14144 as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan and sent the remains to the DPAA laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for analysis.
To identify Sidney’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, along with a chest radiograph comparison and circumstantial evidence, officials said. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis as part of the effort, DPAA said in a release.
Sidney’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.
A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for, officials said.
Sidney will be buried in Littleton on a date to be determined, DPAA said in a statement.