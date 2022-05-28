Monday is Memorial Day, the day set aside for Americans to remember those who, in the words of President Abraham Lincoln, “gave the last full measure of devotion” in service to their country.
But for many, the holiday has become more a celebration of the unofficial start to summer than a somber remembrance of patriots lost.
Jack Curley wants to change that.
The 18-year-old from Gilford has organized a Memorial Day salute to Gold Star families as part of a school project. He interviewed a dozen family members about their service members and wrote a biographical essay about each.
Every service member had an amazing personal story, Curley said.
“I really underestimated how impactful and special these men were,” he said. “Each soldier seemed to have an absolutely life-changing story.”
On Monday, hikers will carry American flags and signs honoring each of the 12 to the summit of the 12 peaks of the Belknap mountain range. They’ll take photos to document the memorials before hiking back down, following the hiker’s code to leave no trace.
Curley is a junior at Tilton School, an independent college-preparatory school for boarding and day students. Each student is required to participate in an after-school afternoon activity. This semester, Curley chose an independent learning experience, which involves setting and meeting a goal.
Curley said the Gold Star project came out of a conversation he had with his mother, Shenandoah Curley, after Memorial Day last year. They were talking about how the meaning of the day had gotten lost. At Tilton School, students don’t even get the day off, Curley said.
He decided this year would be different.
‘Story was really touching’
Curley contacted Stephanie Ouellette, the survivor outreach services support coordinator for New Hampshire’s Gold Star families. A former Manchester police dispatcher, Ouellette brings both passion and compassion to her work.
Ouellette is a Gold Star sister. Her brother, Marine Cpl. Michael Ouellette of Manchester, was killed in action in Afghanistan on March 22, 2009. He was 28 years old.
Stephanie Ouellette was instrumental in establishing the Gold Star Families Memorial at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, where her brother is buried.
When she heard about Curley’s project, Ouellette agreed to contact families and see who would be interested in sharing their stories. She coached the teen about how to approach family members and advised him that people would be in different stages of their “grief journeys.”
But she said, “I let him learn about the service members and their families on his own. It’s not my story to tell.”
Talking to the New Hampshire families about their loved ones was deeply emotional, Curley said.
“This is an incredible learning experience for me,” he said. “Not only do I get to hear their stories and do my best to tell their stories, I learned a lot about myself.”
He asked about their loved ones’ childhoods, favorite activities and reasons for joining the military. “So I could really understand who they were as human beings,” he said.
On Memorial Day, Curley will carry a flag and sign to the top of Mount Whiteface, honoring Pfc. Eric Currier, a 21-year-old Marine from Londonderry who was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
Curley said he felt a personal connection with the Marine, who was just three years older than Curley is now, and with Currier’s mom, Helen Boudreau, who shared her son’s story. She told him that after the 9/11 attacks happened, Eric told her that he wanted to join the military.
“He had a goal and he stuck to that goal and he did great things,” Curley said. “The story was really touching to me.”
Marlayna Currier, Eric Currier’s sister, said her family is deeply grateful to Curley. Eric, she said, “was the rock for our family.”
“To have somebody reach out and want to honor his name and everything that he did just means so much,” she said.
Memorial Day, Currier said, is always a very sad day for her family, but they try to do something that reminds them of Eric. “We just do things that we can kind of be close to him in spirit,” she said.
This year, she said, they’ll go to Eric’s favorite beach on Plum Island in Massachusetts, where she’ll show her own two daughters the place she and her brother loved when they were little.
‘More smiles than tears’
Curley wants to go into medicine like his mother, a nurse practitioner.
“I love my mom,” he said. “She inspires me. I want to be just like her. I want to help people.”
Relatives on both sides of his family served in the military. Applying to a military academy may be one route to his goal of becoming a doctor, he said.
Ouellette said she heard only positive things back from the families Curley interviewed — how thoughtful, respectful and earnest the teen was.
“He was doing it for all the right reasons,” she said. “And the families loved that they were teaching somebody about their loved ones.”
That was her experience when it was her turn to talk about her brother, whose flag will fly over Straightback Mountain on Monday. “For me, it was a happy trip down memory lane,” Ouellette said.
“Especially around Memorial Day, things tend to be heavy and solemn,” she said. “But really, I like to see more smiles than tears, and I hope that’s what it is for these families.”
Mike Ouellette was a talented chef, an amazing artist and a prankster, his sister said. The day she dropped him off at Logan Airport for deployment, he surreptitiously stole the windshield wipers off her car — something she only discovered a few days later in a torrential rainstorm.
“He was the king of practical jokes, and I miss those things,” she said.
Mike’s birthday was May 25; he would be 42 years old. But his sister said, “He’ll always be 28 years old in my mind.”
Her brother was part of the generation that joined the military because of 9/11, Ouellette said, something that’s far removed from today’s teenagers. “They didn’t have that touchstone moment,” she said.
That’s what makes Curley’s project even more extraordinary, she said.
Marlayna Currier agreed. “A lot of times, younger kids don’t really take an interest in the military or the bigger picture in life,” she said. “And taking time to honor people that have given their lives, or who continue to sacrifice their time to be overseas for us, that’s really a big deal for my family.”
‘Somebody cares’
Curley said he chose to focus on 12 service members — nine soldiers and three Marines — because there are 12 peaks in the Belknap Mountain range. But he wants the project to honor all of New Hampshire’s Gold Star families — and to remind the rest of us what Memorial Day is truly all about.
The 12 are: Staff Sgt. Edmond Lo; Capt. Douglas A. DiCenzo; Lance Cpl. Robert Moscillo; Staff Sgt. David J. Whitcher Sr.; 1st Lt. Stephen Gil; Cpl. Matthew Stanley; Spc. David D.J. Stelmat; Cpl. Michael W. Ouellette; Pfc. Eric Currier; Sgt. Zachary Tellier; Sgt. 1st Class Ryan J. Savard; and Cpl. Jonathan Winterbottom.
Eileen and Larry Gil of Mirror Lake are the parents of Army 1st Lt. Stephen E. Gil, who died in 1996 in Panama, where he was stationed at an Army base. An Army quartermaster, Stephen and his crew had been involved in the evacuation of refugees from Cuba, his mother said.
Stephen, who grew up in Plaistow, had done airborne training. He died on a Sunday, doing a recreational jump, when his parachute didn’t open, Eileen Gil said.
“It’s a tragedy,” she said quietly.
His hometown turned out to honor the 24-year-old soldier, she recalled. And her family joined the ranks of Gold Star families, a club that no one wants to belong to.
When Jack Curley sent her a copy of the sign with Stephen’s photo that will be carried to the top of Gunstock Mountain on Monday, Gil said, “It brought tears to my eyes.”
“It means that somebody cares,” she said.