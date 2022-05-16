LCS-26 sits at a dock on the Mobile waterfront on May 20, 2021, prior to its commissioning as the USS Mobile. The ship is the 13th Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship built in Mobile for the U.S. Navy.
The USS Manchester approaches the mouth of the Piscataqua River while arriving for its commissioning in Portsmouth on May 21, 2018 file photo. The Navy plans to decommission up to nine of its 35 littoral combat ships, but the Independence Class USS Manchester isn't expected to be among them.
The Navy Times has reported that cracks have been a problem in the plating of Littoral Combat Ships built in Mobile by Austal USA.
The extent of the problem isn’t fully clear, according to the Navy Times report. At least one Independence-class ship, the USS Omaha, LCS 12, had been placed under limits that have affected its movements. Like that ship, the USS Manchester, which was christened just six years ago, is an Independence-class LCS built by Austal.
A 2020 Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) advisory said the class has “under-designed structural defects” at a specific hull location and recommends that all Independence-class LCSs keep their speeds below 15 knots in moderate or rough seas.
Considering that speed was to be the calling card of the class, such a speed limit would appear to be a major handicap. But the NAVSEA advisory said the issue doesn’t make it impossible for ships “to get underway and execute missions.” A NAVSEA spokesman told the Navy Times that “”all Independence variant ships have been inspected and are able to meet their operational requirements.”
The cracks have only been found above the waterline. Corrective measures — both for ships under construction and for those affected by the problem — include replacing the cracked plating with thicker plates. Pending such repairs, sailors mark cracks, seal them, and check for growth anytime affected ships enter rough seas.
Austal has not commented on the report.
The other variant, the Freedom class built by Lockheed Martin, has had problems with its drivetrain and hasn’t gotten equipment to carry out its planned anti-submarine mission. Earlier this year the Navy said it wanted to decommission all nine of the vessels in service, a highly unusual move for ships only a few years old.