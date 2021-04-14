The Merrimack airman killed last year in a non-combat related accident in Kuwait died of severe head trauma from the crash, according to a newly released 30-page report on the accident.
Staff Sgt. Ronald J. “RJ” Ouellette, 23, of Merrimack, died Sept. 14, 2020, when the Polaris Ranger all-terrain utility vehicle he was riding in tipped over and pinned him underneath the protective roll cage.
“Ouellette was a passenger in the vehicle when it rolled onto the passenger side after the (operator) lost control performing a sharp left-hand turn on the sand surface,” said a release from Air Mobility Command Public Affairs. “Ouellette was pinned underneath the vehicle and died instantly from severe head trauma. Neither the (operator) nor Ouellette were wearing seatbelts, personal protective equipment or proper clothing.”
The operator of the vehicle, a staff sergeant whose name was not released in the report, lost control of the all-terrain utility vehicle on a sand surface near a cargo bay. The driver was attempting a turn when the vehicle rolled onto two wheels, said the report, adding the driver was able to exit the vehicle through the protective roll cage as it rolled onto its passenger side.
“The (driver) attempted to lift the motor vehicle off of (Ouellette), but due to the weight of the vehicle, was unsuccessful in doing so,” states the investigation report signed by Max Stitzer, Brigadier General USAF, president of the Ground Accident Investigation Board.
It appears as if Ouellette unsuccessfully attempted to jump from the passenger side of the vehicle prior to becoming pinned between the protective roll cage and the ground, according to the report.
Initially, the driver told first responders that they were “just out joy-riding” when they “hit the turn too hard,” states the document. However, the operator later told investigators that the vehicle was “sputtering” and he was attempting to troubleshoot the problem.
Toxicology tests for Ouellette and the driver were both negative for drugs, medications and ethanol.
The investigation board determined that the driver, who was not trained as a mechanic, was not using the vehicle for official purposes and therefore it was considered misuse of the vehicle at the time of the fatal crash, according to the report.
“Neither the (operator) nor mishap airman were wearing seatbelts, helmets, eye protection or long-sleeved shirts,” Stitzer wrote in the document.
The accident occurred on the flightline at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Ouellette had been assigned to the 42nd Aerial Port Squadron at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Massachusetts.