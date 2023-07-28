An outside review of New Hampshire National Guard programs on sexual assault, harassment and diversity found the Guard to be compliant with federal policies in those areas, according to the Guard's top leader.
Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities last May requested the review by the National Guard Bureau of both the Army and Air National Guard here, in the areas of "perception of hostile work environment, favoritism and/or lack of fair treatment; equal opportunity and sexual harassment concerns; and sexual assault prevention and response," according to a news release.
The investigation came after allegations of sexual harassment and assault surfaced against Guardsmen last February.
At that time, Mikolaities, in a "message to the force," said two Army Guard officers who were accused of sexual assault had been suspended from their assignments pending the outcome of investigations.
He also encouraged victims to report any misconduct through the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office and to law enforcement.
In a recent briefing, NGB leaders told New Hampshire officials that the review found that the Guard is compliant with Department of Defense and NGB policies and procedures regarding sexual assault prevention and response; diversity, equity and inclusion; and criminal investigations, according to the news release.
However, the review team did "identify teaching and training opportunities to ensure resource accountability and compliance." The New Hampshire Guard has since implemented that training, officials said.
"We are encouraged by NGB's assessment of compliance with programming and policies," Mikolaities said in a statement. "We look forward to the final report and anticipate areas where we can improve and implement best practices."
The team that conducted the review included personnel from the NGB's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office, Office of Complex Investigations, and Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Its final report is expected to be released to the adjutant general within 45 days, officials said.