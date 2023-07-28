An outside review of New Hampshire National Guard programs on sexual assault, harassment and diversity found the Guard to be compliant with federal policies in those areas, according to the Guard's top leader.

Adjutant Gen. David Mikolaities last May requested the review by the National Guard Bureau of both the Army and Air National Guard here, in the areas of "perception of hostile work environment, favoritism and/or lack of fair treatment; equal opportunity and sexual harassment concerns; and sexual assault prevention and response," according to a news release.