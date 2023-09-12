Former President Donald Trump proposed a naval blockade of Mexico. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to send drones and Special Forces over the southern border starting “on day one.” And investor Vivek Ramaswamy imagined launching a “shock-and-awe” military campaign against drug cartels.
Republican candidates are engaged in a rhetorical arms race, vying to one up each other with tough talk on the U.S. border with Mexico, taking the 2016 rallying cry of Trump to “build the wall” to the next level. The bellicose proposals reflect widespread Republican outrage over immigration, as well as the ongoing crisis of opioid deaths. “It’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels,” Trump said in a campaign video.
But Mexican officials and independent security analysts have cautioned that military force by the United States would fail to quickly stop drug trafficking while torching relations with its southern neighbor and risking significant casualties.
“I understand the political appeal of holing out one of these guys at 50 yards,” said Justin Logan, director of defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. “It is not a 1950s Western with guys in white hats and guys in black hats. It is a very serious and tricky problem that is tough to solve with a hammer. You could wind up with an awful lot of bloodshed on the border and plenty of fentanyl to go around, which would be the worst of all possible outcomes.”
The Republican candidates frequently frame their eagerness for warfare on the southern border in contrast to more far-flung military entanglements, particularly in Ukraine, as Republican support for a prolonged commitment there shows signs of waning.
Despite widespread public disenchantment with the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Republican proposals now often draw on those conflicts as models for strikes in Mexico. Trump compared attacking drug cartels to the 2017 campaign against the ISIS terrorist group, and Ramaswamy referenced the assassinations of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2012 and Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in 2020.
Security analysts said those proposals rely on a misguided idea of how drug trafficking works in Mexico. Falko Ernst, a Mexico analyst for the International Crisis Group, said that comparisons to combating ISIS are wrong. Those Islamist militants were imposed from the outside.
Mexican traffickers, in contrast, are often deeply embedded in their communities. Republicans have “the illusion you have a clearly delineated threat” in Mexico that “stands apart from the rest of society, politics and the economy, one that can be surgically removed, a cancer-like growth in the body,” Ernst said. “It just doesn’t work that way.”
Mexican officials have reacted angrily to the Republican proposals to unilaterally enter their country’s territory. “We’re not going to be anybody’s piñata,” President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said last month after DeSantis made his comments in the first Republican primary debate about deploying Special Forces against Mexican fentanyl producers.
The Republicans want “to come over and hunt for narco traffickers, violating our sovereignty, something we are never going to allow,” López Obrador said in his daily news conference. He has also said he would urge Americans of Mexican origin to vote against Republicans if their “aggression” continued.
In April, Marcelo Ebrard, at the time the Mexican foreign minister, told The Washington Post that a U.S. military strike on fentanyl labs in Mexico would “destroy all the security cooperation between Mexico and the United States,” saying he considered it unlikely.
Still, the issue persists in the Republican primary. A NBC News poll released in June found 55% of all voters and 86% of Republican primary voters said they would be more likely to back a candidate who “supports deploying the U.S. military to the Mexican border to stop illegal drugs from entering the country.” Public opinion of sending American forces into Mexican territory has not widely been tested in recent surveys.
“There is no magic wand, military or otherwise, that the U.S. government can wave and make this problem go away,” said Brian Finucane, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group. “The danger is that they risk normalizing the idea that the use of force is an appropriate policy response, and given the weak practical guardrails on the president, they make ideas that should be clearly off the table on the table.”