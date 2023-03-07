Memorial ceremony for members of Ukrainian Brotherhood volunteer's battalion, killed earlier during a raid on Russian territory, in Kyiv

Ukrainian servicemen carry a coffin with the body of a member of the Brotherhood volunteer's battalion, who was killed during a raid on Russian territory on December 25, according to Russian FSB security services, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during a memorial ceremony, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2023. 

 ALINA YARYSH/ REUTERS

MOSCOW - Russia said on Tuesday that the United States was driving the war in Ukraine, saying China's foreign minister was joking when he said an "invisible hand" was to blame.

In effusive comments on China's stature in world affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said Moscow was paying close attention to a 12-point peace plan for Ukraine that Beijing published last month.