WASHINGTON - Retired four-star Marine Gen. John R. Allen resigned as president of the Brookings Institution, one of the most renowned think tanks in the world, after he was placed on administrative leave amid a federal investigation into his suspected lobbying on behalf of the government of Qatar years ago, the organization told employees Sunday.
The inquiry is focused on whether Allen, a military commander who once led U.S. combat forces in Afghanistan, secretly urged the Trump administration to tone down its criticism of Qatar in 2017, when neighbors in the Persian Gulf imposed economic sanctions on the country, accusing it of supporting Islamist extremism, according to court records. Allen had been placed on administrative leave last week.
U.S. law requires anyone who lobbies on behalf of other governments to be registered with the Justice Department. In his resignation letter, Allen said he had been proud to work for Brookings, an organization he described as "committed to serving the greater good of all Americans."
"While I leave the institution with a heavy heart, I know it is best for all concerned in this moment," Allen wrote. "I wish the Board and every member of the Brookings family the very best in the challenging days ahead." Beau Phillips, a spokesman for Allen, declined to offer additional comment.
In an email to staffers, Glenn Hutchins and Suzanne Nora Johnson, who both chair the Brookings board of trustees, said Ted Gayer, a senior economic fellow, has taken over as acting president. The note thanks Allen for his "leadership in successfully guiding the institution during the pandemic" and does not explicitly mention the federal probe.
"Brookings seeks to maintain high ethical standards in all its operations," Hutchins and Nora Johnson wrote in the email, which was obtained by The Washington Post. "Our policies on research independence and integrity reflect these values."
The Qatari government used to provide significant financial support to the Brookings Institution, according to a recent report from the Associated Press, which described the contents of a search warrant application dated April 15 that included the FBI allegations. While Brookings said the organization is no longer funded by the Qatari government, Qatar agreed to donate almost $15 million to the group in 2013.
Allen met with senior Qatari leaders in 2017, when he was a part-time senior fellow at Brookings. According to law enforcement, Allen used his Brookings email address to communicate with Trump administration officials, including Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who was White House national security adviser at the time.
Allen offered a "false version of events" when describing the nature of his work in Qatar while talking with law enforcement officials in 2020, the FBI said. When subpoenaed by a grand jury, law enforcement officials added, Allen did not produce email messages that were relevant to the case. The FBI declined to comment on the investigation.
Phillips disputed the contents of the search warrant application in a statement last week, calling them "factually inaccurate, incomplete, and misleading." The statement said, "General Allen has done nothing improper or unlawful, has never acted as an agent of Qatar or any foreign government or principal, and has never obstructed justice."
It continued, "Through decades of public service in combat and diplomacy, General Allen has earned an unmatched, sterling reputation for honor and integrity. We look forward to correcting the falsehoods about General Allen that have been improperly publicized in this matter."
The search warrant application, which appears to have been released by mistake, says Allen became involved in the matter through Richard Olson, a former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates who pleaded guilty last week in connection with the campaign, and political donor Imaad Zuberi. The effort, according to the documents, was an attempt to improve the image of Qatar during the diplomatic crisis.
Included in the search warrant application is an email Allen sent to McMaster asking the Trump administration to call on the Persian Gulf countries to end their blockade of vital transit links and "act with restraint."
In that email, Allen wrote that the Qatari government is "asking as a follow-on signal to the region from the WH or DOS of a simple statement from" the United States, using acronyms that refer to the White House and State Department.
Soon after that, Rex Tillerson, at the time secretary of state, publicly called for "calm and thoughtful dialogue" in a dramatic reversal of statements made by President Donald Trump on the matter days earlier.