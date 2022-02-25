Rockets strike Kyiv amid invasion, Ukraine says; U.S. fears capital could soon fall

LVIV, Ukraine - Russian forces pressed closer to the Ukrainian capital on Friday as air-raid sirens blared and people huddled for shelter in subway stations. Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said the city has entered a "phase of defense" and that shots and explosions have been heard. Ukrainian government officials said Russia had launched rocket attacks and local authorities said a residential building had been hit.
But Ukrainian officials touted some success in defending Kyiv, and a senior U.S. defense official said Friday that the Russian military had lost momentum in its offensive, cautioning that could change in coming days. Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said Russian forces have blocked Kyiv's access from the west at Hostomel Airport - though Ukrainian officials said they continue to control the facility.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that 137 Ukrainians have been killed and 316 wounded after the first day of fighting, and he said Russians were targeting civilian areas, not just military sites. He addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin directly Friday, saying: "There are fights all over the country. Let's sit down."
More than 50,000 Ukrainians have fled the country in less than 48 hours, mostly to Poland and Moldova, according to the United Nations' high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi. The U.N.'s refugee agency had noted Thursday that as many as 100,000 Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes because of the broad attacks from Russia.
"Heartfelt thanks to the governments and people of countries keeping their borders open and welcoming refugees," Grandi tweeted.
Zelensky said he was "target No. 1" of the Russian offensive, with his family being No. 2. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denied Friday that strikes were hitting civilian infrastructure.
The Russian military has been unable to seize control of Ukrainian airspace, a senior U.S. defense official said Friday, something the United States had predicted would occur quickly in the event of a Russian invasion.
Russian and Ukrainian jets continue to fly over Ukraine, as Russians launch strikes on military targets. While Ukrainian air-defense capabilities, including surface-to-air missiles, have been degraded, they have not disappeared, the official said.
The assessment comes as Ukrainian officials claimed Friday that they have downed 10 Russian jets and seven helicopters since the invasion began. It was not clear whether those figures are accurate.
President Joe Biden is set to attend an emergency summit with NATO members Friday to discuss the invasion, which has interrupted decades of European peace and threatens to upend the post-Cold War security order.
A rocket hit a residential building in the southern part of Kyiv early Friday. Many of the building's windows were shattered, and debris fell to the ground. Several people were injured, including one who was in critical condition, according to the mayor's office.
By midmorning local time, large booms rattled the eastern city of Kharkiv. Sirens were also heard in Lviv, in Ukraine's far west and near NATO's eastern flank. A senior Ukrainian defense official said Russian forces were near the town of Vorzel, some 20 miles to Kyiv's northwest.
Zelensky on Friday called for greater international assistance, particularly from neighboring countries.
"We defend our freedom, our land. We need effective international assistance," he tweeted early Friday.
Zelensky said he discussed the issue with Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda and appealed to the Bucharest Nine group, an eastern flank of NATO allies that includes Bulgaria, Latvia and Estonia.
He made a plea for "defense aid, sanctions, pressure on the aggressor," he said. "Together we have to put Russia at the negotiating table. We need anti-war coalition."
Duda said he had spoken to Zelensky on Friday morning and acknowledged that the "situation in Kyiv is very difficult."
"Drones drop bombs on residential buildings. People are dying. This is an obvious act of terror to break morale, but there is tremendous determination to defend the capital," he tweeted. However, Duda did not explicitly respond to the call for more defense aid.
In other developments, Russia's civil aviation agency on Friday announced it would ban all Britain-based airlines from landing in Russia and crossing Russian airspace.
The retaliatory move followed an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday that the U.K. would ban Russia's Aeroflot carrier from landing in Britain.
In response to Russia's attack in Ukraine, Britain this week launched sanctions on more than 100 entities, companies and individuals, and froze the assets of eight Russian oligarchs with close ties to the Kremlin.
Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told broadcasters that banning of British flights was Russia's "tit for tat response." British Airways usually operates three flights per week between London and Moscow, which have now been canceled, the airline said in a statement.
Other U.K.-based carriers are following suit. Virgin Atlantic said its flights from Britain to India and Pakistan would adjust their routes to avoid Russian airspace.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday that cutting off Russia from the Swift global payment system would be an option of "last resort."
Eastern European countries have backed such a measure, which could pose severe harm to the Russian economy but would have major implications for some Western companies. A number of European nations with significant trade ties to Russia had cautioned against targeting Swift in the next set of sanctions.
Swift - short for Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication - is a key mechanism for facilitating cross-border trade, allowing banks to rapidly communicate with one another. Being cut off from that system would make it more difficult for Russian entities to process transactions.
On Thursday, Biden said Swift was not part of the current sanctions plan because "that's not the position the rest of Europe chooses to take."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not directly respond to a question about Swift on Thursday night but said it was important to adopt the sanctions that had been discussed for weeks and to "retain everything else for a situation in which it's necessary to do more."
Speaking to reporters Friday morning next to his German counterpart, Le Maire said E.U. sanctions would "hit a number of strategic sectors," including transportation, aerospace, the semiconductor industry and the Russian financial system.
"We want to financially isolate Russia. We want to cut all links between Russia and the global financial system," he said.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday responded to Biden's suggestion that any country supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine would be "stained by association" with a thinly veiled critique of the United States and its allies.
"Nations that will really have their reputations harmed are those that recklessly interfere in other country's internal affairs and set off external wars under the banner of democracy and human rights," ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
The invasion of Ukraine ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday is the biggest test yet for a growing alignment between Moscow and Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said the relationship has "no upper limit," but his government has so far reacted cautiously to the fighting, steering a delicate path by being sympathetic to the Kremlin's grievances without abandoning its long-held principle of noninterference.
China still considers the Ukraine to be a sovereign country and believes that the "door to a peaceful resolution is not fully shut," Wang said during a regular briefing.
At the same time, he lashed out at the United States' sweeping sanctions targeting Russia in response to the crisis, adding that China was always opposed to "illegal unilateral" sanctions outside of the United Nations framework.
"Since 2011, America has imposed sanctions on Russia more than 100 times. The facts show that sanctions have never been an effective solution for the root problem," he said.
Friday's front page for Russia's last major independent newspaper, Novaya Gazeta - edited by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov - was a striking full-page black banner with the words: RUSSIA. BOMBS. UKRAINE.
In a video address on the paper's website, Muratov sat in front of a black background and expressed his colleagues' grief and shame at the invasion. The editorial headline: "Novaya Gazeta against war."
The black front page and strong criticism of the invasion were notable in a media landscape in which most outlets are echoing the Kremlin's line after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, declaring the need to "denazify" the country.
Novaya Gazeta published its main articles in Russian and Ukrainian, underscoring its opposition to Russian propaganda stating that the attacks were necessary to protect the language rights of Russian speakers in Ukraine, who Moscow says belong inside Russia's borders.
"We all gathered at the editorial office early today," read a piece by Muratov. "We are in grief. Our country, on the orders of President Putin, started a war with Ukraine. And there is no one to stop the war. Therefore, along with grief, we experience shame."
He wrote that the decision to publish in both languages was made "because we do not recognize Ukraine as an enemy, and the Ukrainian language as the language of the enemy."
He criticized Putin for what he said was an implicit nuclear threat when the Russian leader warned that any country that tried to "interfere with us" will face "consequences you have never faced in your history."
"How else to interpret Vladimir Putin's words about weapons of retaliation?" Muratov said.
He added that "only the antiwar movement of Russians can save life on this planet."
The Washington Post's Rick Noack, Sudarsan Raghavan, Christian Shepherd and Julie Yoon contributed to this report.