Russian law enforcement officers stand guard in Red Square in central Moscow

MOSCOW/KYIV  - Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.

Kyiv denied any role in the reported incident, with a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calling it a sign that the Kremlin was planning a major new attack on Ukraine.