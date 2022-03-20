Russia, making limited progress in capturing cities across eastern and southern Ukraine 25 days into its invasion, is increasingly turning to "indiscriminate shelling" of urban areas - leading to "widespread destruction" and large numbers of civilian casualties, British defense officials warned early Sunday. The Kremlin is expected to further escalate its air assaults as it seeks to mitigate heavy losses among its own forces.
Officials in Mariupol, a besieged southeastern port city located between Russian-held Crimea and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, accused Russia of bombing an art school that was sheltering 400 people. The city council said the building was destroyed and civilians "are still under the rubble," but did not say whether anyone had died. The Washington Post could not immediately verify this claim. Local officials on Saturday were still excavating a theater that was sheltering hundreds of people when it was hit by a suspected Russian airstrike earlier in the week - efforts hindered by Russian forces advancing the furthest yet into the city cut off from food, heat, and nearly all communication.
Some analysts worry the Russian military could employ siege tactics and mass shelling as it's doing in Mariupol when trying to take other metropolitan areas, even as Russia's attempt to conquer Ukraine appears headed to a stalemate. Kremlin efforts to seize the capital, Kyiv, and topple Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government have so far been frustrated by Ukrainian resistance, with signs that Russian forces are digging in to maintain defensive positions around the city periphery, according to satellite images.
Zelensky said it was "time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be so huge that several generations will not be enough to rebound." Casualty counts remain unclear, but both sides are estimated to have lost thousands of lives.
Seven humanitarian corridors are open in Ukraine on Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Saturday's evacuees included 4,000 people from Mariupol, where about 39,000 residents have been able to leave over the last week, according to the city council.
About 1.5 million children have fled Ukraine in the three weeks since Russia's invasion, UNICEF said Saturday, and they face heightened risk of being trafficked or exploited. The UN estimates more than 3.3 million Ukrainians have fled and around 6.5 million have been internally displaced since the war began. Ukraine had a pre-war population of 44 million.
The city council of Mariupol alleged on Sunday that Russian armed forces bombed an arts school that was sheltering 400 residents.
The council said in a post on Telegram that women, children and elderly people had taken refuge inside Art School No. 12 in the Left Bank district of eastern Mariupol. It said the building was destroyed on Saturday and civilians "are still under the rubble."
"Information on the number of victims is being clarified," it added.
The Washington Post could not independently verify the council's claims. Mariupol has been surrounded by Russian armed forces for weeks. Access to food, water and medicine has been limited, and efforts to evacuate civilians have worked only intermittently amid heavy Russian shelling.
Russian armed forces have stepped up their bombardments of Ukrainian cities in recent days, according to British defense officials, in a bid to take control of urban centers while limiting their military losses.
In Mariupol on Wednesday, a suspected Russian airstrike hit a theater in which Ukrainian officials said more than 1,000 people were hiding. At least 130 people were rescued, Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said Friday, but rescue workers were still searching for about 1,300 others on Saturday.
Russian armed forces, making limited gains in taking control of major Ukrainian cities, are bombarding urban centers with increasing might, causing "widespread destruction and large numbers of civilian casualties," Britain's Ministry of Defense said early Sunday in its latest intelligence update.
The "indiscriminate shelling of urban areas," such as in Mariupol and Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, could continue as Russia "looks to limit its own already considerable losses," British intelligence officials said. The strategy could lead to "further civilian casualties," the ministry warned.
The World Health Organization said it has registered at least 46 attacks on health-care infrastructure in Ukraine, from hospitals to transport vehicles, without specifying which side was responsible.
At least 847 people have been killed and 1,399 injured since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the United Nations, but the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said "the actual figures are likely much higher as fierce clashes continue across the country." More than 3.3 million people have fled the country, the United Nations says, and "millions more are internally displaced."
The latest assessment from British intelligence comes as Russian forces have advanced in southern Ukraine but struggled in the capital, Kyiv.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Saturday that Russian forces "continue to make incremental gains" in the south. Zelensky on Friday called on leaders in Moscow to meet for "meaningful negotiations on peace."
Seventy-one children have been successfully evacuated from an orphanage in the northeastern Sumy region, governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The children, most of whom require permanent medical care, were evacuated through a humanitarian corridor, he said.
Borys Todurov, a cardiologist with the Heart Institute in Kyiv, said in a Facebook video that the children were driven to Kyiv on a "risky road" and were fed, cleaned and given medications. They would spend the night there before continuing to Lviv accompanied by medical specialists. He said he expected another difficult journey.
Some children with more severe medical needs will remain in Kyiv, Todurov said. "They have no parents, and we will become their mothers and fathers for a while," he wrote on Facebook.
Zhyvytskyy said the children had been hidden amid Russia's invasion for "almost two weeks" inside bomb shelters and were moved as soon as an evacuation became possible. "Thank God we quickly found people to house them in a safe place, in another country," he wrote.
Other young children across Ukrainian cities are also being evacuated to other countries, including Poland. According to Ukraine's parliament, 115 children have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion and more than 140 have been wounded.
At least 50 orphans ages 2 to 17 were recently granted permission to enter the United Kingdom from the city of Dnipro.
Several thousand people, including foreign students, have fled Sumy in recent weeks amid Russian shelling.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is calling for a "Marshall Plan" to help Ukraine rebuild, funded by the world's richest countries.
At a news conference near Warsaw on Saturday, Morawiecki said he would raise the idea at a meeting of the European Council in Brussels starting Thursday. President Joe Biden is also due in Belgium this week to meet with NATO leaders to discuss the Russian invasion.
The reconstruction plan "must primarily consist of the richest countries, because they missed the moment when it was possible to put a dam on Russian aggression," the prime minister said, according to the Polish Press Agency.
Poland, he added, "is already bearing considerable costs … related to the largest refugee crisis since World War II."
The Marshall Plan was an American aid program to rehabilitate Western Europe in the aftermath of World War II. Over four years, Congress appropriated $13.3 billion to help rebuild shattered cities and economies, and avert famine on the continent.
Poland's prime minister previously said that assets belonging to the Russian state and its oligarchs - seized as part of a global crackdown on those viewed as contributing to the war effort - should be confiscated and used to create a fund to rebuild Ukraine.
Australia will immediately ban the sale of alumina and aluminum ores to Russia as it seeks to limit the Kremlin's capacity to produce aluminum - a top export for Russia and a key ingredient in arms and munition manufacturing.
Russia relies on resource-rich Australia for nearly 20 percent of its alumina needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday, adding that Russia "must pay a very high price for its brutality."
"What happens in Ukraine does not just affect Europe. As we're seeing here in Australia, it affects, of course, the rules-based order upon which our own region depends," he told reporters during a news conference, calling the Kremlin's actions in Ukraine "a gross violation of international law."
Morrison also announced Sunday that Australia would send more military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, along with thermal coal used to power homes and factories. He said Ukrainians fleeing the conflict would be offered a three-year visa upon arrival in Australia, allowing them to work, study and access government-funded health care.
Officials rushed through new sanctions after getting word that a ship was due to dock in Australia this week to collect a load of alumina bound for Russia. "Our decision here should say very clearly that to … all companies operating in Australia, we are watching these things very, very carefully," Morrison said.