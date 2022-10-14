WORLD-NEWS-RUSSIA-NATO-NUCLEAR-DRILLS-GET

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a news conference during the second of two days of defense ministers' meetings at NATO headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Brussels, Belgium. 

 Omar Havana/Getty Images/TNS

Moscow and NATO are both proceeding with nuclear exercises, even as tensions escalate over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to use “all means available” — including atomic weapons — to defend land he claims to be Russian.

The drills come as Russia steps up its missile attacks on Ukraine, nearly eight months into its invasion and as its troops struggle to make headway on the ground. Putin has recently moved to annex parts of Ukraine, and is mobilizing as many as 300,000 Russian reservists.