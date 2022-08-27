Residential houses destroyed by Russian military strike are seen, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Orikhiv

Residential houses destroyed by Russian military strikes are seen in the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on Saturday. 

 Dmytro Smolienko/REUTERS

KYIV -- Moscow and Kyiv traded fresh accusations on Saturday of shelling around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, which has been a focus of international concern that fighting in the area could trigger a disaster.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest nuclear power plant, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March, soon after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Ukrainian staff continue to operate it and in recent weeks the two sides have traded blame for shelling near the plant.