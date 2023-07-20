Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv

A local resident removes shards of glass from a window after a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

 Viktoria Lakezina/REUTERS

MYKOLAIV/NEAR KUPIANSK, Ukraine - Russia jolted world grain markets with an escalation in the Black Sea, mounting a third straight night of air strikes on Ukrainian ports and issuing a threat against Ukraine-bound vessels to which Kyiv responded in kind.

At least 27 civilians were reported hurt in the air strikes on the ports, which set buildings ablaze and damaged China's consulate in Odesa.

Aftermath of a Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.