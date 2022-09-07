Rocket attacks on Kharkiv

A war crimes prosecutor inspects a residential area that was damaged by a Russian military strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 6, 2022 in this handout image. 

 KHARKIV REGION PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE/VIA REUTERS

As the war in Ukraine lurches toward the 200-day mark, Russia is turning to global pariah state North Korea to purchase Soviet-era weapons, according to U.S. officials and a newly declassified intelligence report.

Moscow is preparing to buy "millions of rockets and artillery shells" from Pyongyang, a U.S. official told The Washington Post on Tuesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity about the declassified intelligence, which was first reported by the New York Times.