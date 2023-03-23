A destroyed Russian T-72B tank is displayed in Riga

A placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen next to the destroyed Russian T-72B tank, secured from the Ukrainian village of Dmytrivka, outside Kyiv, on display in front of the Russian embassy in Riga, Latvia Feb. 26, 2023. 

 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

NEW DELHI  - Russia is unable to deliver vital defense supplies it had committed to India's military because of the war in Ukraine, the Indian Air Force (IAF) says.

New Delhi has been worried that Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 could affect military supplies from India's largest source of defense equipment. The IAF statement is the first official confirmation of such shortfalls.