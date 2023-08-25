Russia on Saturday reported a new drone attack on Moscow overnight, which again forced the temporary closure of three major airports serving the capital, and two others in southern regions bordering Ukraine. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that a drone was brought down by air defense systems over the Istra district of the Moscow region. The district is some 31 miles west of the Kremlin.

Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports suspended flights for couple of hours, TASS news agency said.