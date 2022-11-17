Police officers examine bodies found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike in the town of Vilniansk

Police officers examine bodies, found under debris of a residential house destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, November 17, 2022. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

LONDON  - Russia is not considering using nuclear weapons, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

President Vladimir Putin has said Russia will defend its territory with all available means, including its nuclear weapons, if attacked. Russian officials say the West has repeatedly misinterpreted Kremlin statements.