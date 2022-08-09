Visitors look round destroyed Russian tanks and other military equipment

Visitors look round destroyed Russian tanks and other military equipment displayed at St. Michael's Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 27, 2022. 

 Andrew Kravchenko/Blomberg

A merchant ship under U.S. sanctions passed Turkey's Bosphorus Strait on its way from Syria to Russia late last month. European intelligence officials who tracked the Sparta II say it carried military vehicles to bolster President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The ship's journey to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk underlines the Kremlin's efforts to tap resources for the invasion that's now in its sixth month, as supply lines strain under the pressure of Europe's largest military campaign since World War II.