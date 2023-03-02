Russian President Putin takes part in the ceremony for opening of the Big Circle Line (BCL) of the Moscow subway, via video link in Moscow

March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian defense ministry journal says Moscow is developing a new type of military strategy using nuclear weapons to protect against possible U.S. aggression, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians and commentators after the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, suggesting Moscow would, if necessary, be prepared to deploy its vast nuclear arsenal.