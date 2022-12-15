Aftermath of shelling in Donetsk

A woman measures the size of a broken hospital window following recent shelling in Donetsk, part of Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Thursday.

 REUTERS

KYIV — Russia is digging in for a long war in Ukraine and still wants to conquer the entire country, a senior Ukrainian military official said on Thursday.

Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov told a military briefing that although he did not expect Moscow to launch an attack from Belarus, Russian was training new troops on its neighbor’s soil and had moved military aircraft there.