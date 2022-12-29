Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier at an entry checkpoint to the town of Izyum in the Kharkiv region on Sept. 15.  

 Wojciech Grzedzinski/Washington Pos

KYIV, Ukraine - Explosions rocked cities across Ukraine early Thursday morning, as Russia continued its unrelenting pummeling of the country's energy infrastructure, launching dozens of missiles and hospitalizing at least three people in the capital, Ukrainian officials said.

Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine at 6 a.m. Washington Post journalists heard the first of several explosions in Kyiv a little over an hour later. Local officials in Odessa in the south, Kharkiv in the east, Lviv in the west and other regions reported missile attacks on social media. It was not immediately whether the sounds of blasts were from strikes or air defenses.