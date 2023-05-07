A Ukrainian service member looks on in a trench at his position at a front line Donetsk region

A Ukrainian service member looks on in a trench at his position at a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region, Ukraine May 6, 2023.  

 SERHII NUZHNENKO/REUTERS

KYIV - Russia launched its biggest wave of drone strikes on Ukraine for months on Monday, escalating attacks in the run-up to its May 9 Victory Day holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany, which Kyiv marked a day earlier in a new break with Moscow.

Kyiv's mayor said Russia had fired 60 Iranian-made kamikaze drones at Ukrainian targets, including 36 at the capital, all of which had been shot down, although debris hit apartments and other buildings, injuring at least five people on the ground.