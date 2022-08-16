Aftermath of shelling in Donetsk Region

A boy stands in front of a residential building damaged by recent shelling in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Russian-controlled settlement of Panteleymonivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Wednesday.

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENK/REUTERS

KYIV/LONDON -- Russia has replaced the commander of its Crimea-based Black Sea Fleet, a state news agency reported on Wednesday, after a series of explosions rocked the peninsula it annexed in 2014 and had previously seen as a secure rear base for its war in Ukraine.

Moscow blamed saboteurs for blasts that engulfed an ammunition depot in northern Crimea on Tuesday. Plumes of smoke were later seen rising at a second Russian military base in central Crimea, Russia's Kommersant newspaper said.