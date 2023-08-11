A view shows a banner reading "For Donbas, where you want to live!" installed for the upcoming regional elections in Donetsk

A view shows a banner reading “For Donbas, where you want to live!” installed for the upcoming regional elections planned by the Russian-installed authorities, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on Saturday.

 ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/Reuters

Ukrainian forces targeted the Crimean Bridge and a number of other unspecified targets on the Crimean peninsula on Saturday in a flurry of rocket and drone attacks, but there were no casualties or damage, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed retaliation for what it called a “terrorist attack” on the bridge in Crimea, which Moscow forcibly annexed from Ukraine in 2014.