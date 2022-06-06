A police officer walks near a collapsed pillar at the heavily damaged centre for student and youth extracurricular activities, after Russian army artillery strikes in Lysychansk, Ukraine June 5, 2022 in this still image taken from handout video. Filmed June 5, 2022.
Police officers survey the damage at the heavily damaged center for student and youth extracurricular activities, after Russian army artillery strikes in Lysychansk, Ukraine June 5, 2022 in this still image taken from handout video. Filmed June 5, 2022.
National Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
LONDON - Russia said on Monday it would respond to Western deliveries of long-range weapons to Ukraine by pushing back Ukrainian forces further from Russia's border.
"The longer the range of the systems that will be delivered, the further we will move back the Nazis from that line from which threats to Russian-speakers and the Russian Federation may come," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.
Since the start of its invasion, Russia has said it aims to clear Ukraine of Nazis, a line rejected by Kyiv and the West as baseless war propaganda.