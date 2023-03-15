FILE PHOTO: John Kirby, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications, speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington

Russia said on Wednesday it would try to retrieve the remains of a U.S. military surveillance drone that fell into the Black Sea after an incident involving Russian fighter planes, accusing Washington of "directly participating" in the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. military said on Tuesday that a Russian fighter jet clipped the propeller of one of its spy drones as it flew over the Black Sea in international air space, causing it to crash.