A special service for Ukrainian Armed Forces at St Michael's Cathedral before Orthodox Christmas in Kyiv

A Ukrainian serviceman consecrated with holy water attends a special service for Ukrainian Armed Forces, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, during a ceremony to bless Easter cakes at St Michael's Cathedral before Orthodox Christmas in Kyiv, Ukraine April 12, 2023.  

 STRINGER/REUTERS

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that a trove of U.S. intelligence documents posted online in recent weeks might be fake and a deliberate attempt to mislead Moscow.

The documents, the authenticity of which Reuters has not been able to independently verify, include what look like classified U.S. assessments of the war in Ukraine and the casualties purportedly suffered by the two armies, as well as documents covering other countries.