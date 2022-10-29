Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, outside Moscow, on Friday.

LONDON -- Russia said on Saturday that the accelerated deployment of modernized U.S. B61 tactical nuclear weapons at NATO bases in Europe would lower the "nuclear threshold" and that Russia would take the move into account in its military planning.

Russia has about 2,000 working tactical nuclear weapons while the United States has around 200 such weapons, half of which are at bases in Italy, Germany, Turkey, Belgium and the Netherlands.